Jon Pardi’s Daughter Turns One: ‘Still Can’t Believe You’re Ours’

Jon Pardi and his wife Summer are celebrating a big birthday in their house: Their daughter Presley is officially one year old. Her birthday was on Sunday (Feb. 18.)

Summer celebrated her newly-minted toddler with a carousel of photos of baby Presley, as well as a sweet, sentimental birthday message for her daughter. "Happy 1st birthday to my little girl. You are the sweetest, most loving, silly, independent and beautiful girl, I still can't believe you're ours," she wrote.

"You have changed our lives in a way I never knew was possible," Summer's caption continues. "You've made your parents fall even more in love than before...you are surrounded by so many family and friends whose world you light up and and you are truly the greatest gift to us all."

The year ahead will bring exciting new challenges for Presley and her country superstar parents, since they're expecting their second child -- another baby girl -- this summer.

"I can't wait to continue to watch you grow and see you become a big sister, but also, please slow down time," Summer continued. "I love you Presley Fawn Pardi."

Pardi and Summer have been married since 2020, and Presley is their first child together. When the couple first announced Summer's pregnancy, they shared that they had been trying to get pregnant since their wedding, and had even met with doctors to discuss in vitro fertilization (IVF.) Ultimately, they decided to take a break from trying, and that's when they got pregnant.

When it came time to try for baby No. 2, the Pardi's had a very different experience. "We had such a hard time getting pregnant with Presley...so in October we decided to start trying again in case it was another long process and surprise surprise," Summer explained in a Q&A with her social media followers, revealing that she and Pardi got pregnant immediately once they started trying.