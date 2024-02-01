Luke Bryan and Jon Pardi are co-stars in the music video for their new Pardi-led "Cowboys and Plowboys" duet, but they're not alone: In fact, there are a few familiar faces in the clip that steal the show.

Both singers enlisted their leading ladies to join them on-screen. Bryan and his wife of 17 years, Caroline Boyer, cuddle up in a field and watch the sunset together in one scene. Another shows Pardi spinning his wife Summer around a dance floor; in a third scene, Pardi holds his almost-one-year-old daughter Presley as they sit on horseback together.

It makes sense that Bryan and Pardi would choose to involve their families in this particular music video. "Cowboys and Plowboys" is a roughly autobiographical look into the backgrounds of the two singers (the West Coast-born Pardi plays the part of the cowboy; Bryan comes from a family of peanut farmers, so he's the plowboy).

"Me and Luke agree, it was meant for me and Luke to sing together," Pardi told Taste of Country Nights around the song's release. "Ya know, it's about cowboys and farmers."

Neither singer is a stranger to casting family members in a music video. Bryan previously enlisted his wife — and his mom! — in the music video for his beach-centric 2020 single, "One Margarita." Meanwhile, Pardi tapped his four-legged buddy, aka his Australian Cattle Dog, Cowboy, to co-star in the music video for his 2021 release, "Tequila Little Time."

"Cowboys and Plowboys" is Pardi's first new music since he dropped his Mr. Saturday Night album in 2022, not counting a Christmas album that he put out last fall. He and his wife Summer welcomed baby Presley last February, and they recently announced that they'll be adding to their family once again: Baby No. 2, another girl, is due in July.

