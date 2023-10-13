Jon Pardi and Luke Bryan’s highly anticipated new single, “Cowboys and Plowboys,” has finally arrived.

Rhett Akins, Cole Taylor and Jacob Rice wrote the song, and the track’s an ebullient, twangy ode to all the cowboys and farmers.

Throughout the tune, Pardi and Bryan take turns to highlight the numerous traits between both vocations and how they’ve got more in common than not. Pardi assumes the role of an authentic cowboy, while Bryan plays a good ol’ plowboy.

“I wear a 20X American hat / A gold buckle from a rodeo / I wear a dusty old co-op cap / Make my living on them old turn rows / I ride a quarter horse, my tractor's right here / I drink whiskey, and I drink beer,” they sing of their differences in the opening verse, before coming together in the chorus to celebrate what brings them together.

“Cowboys and plowboys / Just some good old small-town boys / Both make the world go 'round boys / Boy, ain't that the truth / Yeah, we got different roots, we wear different boots / But we ain't that different when the day is through / So, here's to the cowboys and plowboys like me and you / Just like me and you,” goes the jiving honky-tonk chorus.

"Me and Luke agree, it was meant for me and Luke to sing together," Pardi tells Taste of Country Nights’ Evan Paul in a recent interview. "Ya know, it's about cowboys and farmers."

The collaboration came about because Pardi and Bryan’s “backgrounds kind of come together, being label-mates and just being good buddies."

"Rhett Akins is a writer on it, and Rhett's like both great friends with me and Luke," Pardi shares. "He was like [to Luke], 'Man, you and Pardi gotta sing this song, man.'”

“Cowboys and Plowboys” is Pardi’s first new release since 2022’s Mr. Saturday Night, which featured the singles “Last Night Lonely” and “Your Heart or Mine.” Coming up, Pardi will be inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry on Oct. 24, before releasing his debut Christmas album, Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi, on Oct. 27.

Bryan’s currently climbing the top of the Mediabase Country Chart with his summertime single, “But I Got a Beer in My Hand.”