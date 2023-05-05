Luke Bryan&#8217;s &#8216;But I Got a Beer in My Hand&#8217; Is &#8216;Your New Summer Anthem&#8217; [Listen]

Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Luke Bryan’s gearing up for summertime with his stadium-ready, upbeat new single, “But I Got a Beer in My Hand.”

Chase McGill, Geoff Warburton and Matt Dragstrem wrote the ebullient song, which is all about chasing the breakup blues away with a good can of cold beer and friends who know how to throw on a good time.

“That old familiar, meant to kill you, middle finger, rearview mirror / Supposed to make a country boy sad / I should be in my recliner, whiskey typin' up one-liners / Cryin', trying to get you back / Yeah, I know how that country song goes / I'm supposed to be heartbroke,” Bryan sings in the opening verse before making a plot twist of a declaration.

“But I got a beer in my hand, and I got it raised up high / I ain't got a give in my damn right, I can do this all night / Country done came to town, this town don't stand a chance / I'll holler at the ladies, dancin' like crazy / New Luccheses, fresh up out the deer stand / Feelin' this high, wasn't part of my plan / Wasn't even gonna try / But I got a beer in my hand,” he professes triumphantly over a buoyant, singalong melody.

With heavy drumbeats and a feel-good factor similar to 2013’s “That’s My Kind of Night,” the song, which Bryan calls a "summer anthem," might very well present him with his 31st No. 1 hit.

Of his new single, Bryan shares, “It’s about a guy that obviously, his girl leaves him and he’s expecting to really be down about it. Instead, he goes out, gets a beer in his hand, starts partying and life’s pretty good.”

“But I Got a Beer in My Hand” is the follow-up to Bryan’s latest chart-topper, “Country On,” and arrives after the country star teased it at Stagecoach 2023.

Bryan will kick off his 36-city Country On Tour on June 15 in Syracuse, N.Y.

