Luke Bryan Will Get His ‘Country On’ With a Major 2023 Tour
Luke Bryan has announced plans for his massive 2023 Country On Tour, a trek that will kick off in mid-June in Syracuse, N.Y., and extend through October.
A major focus of this particular tour is throwing a spotlight on new artists — something that Bryan has shown a passion for over the years, from the lineups of his previous tours to his role as a judge on American Idol.
When Bryan hits the road in 2023, he's bringing a long list of newer acts along for the ride: Former Idol champ Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Jon Langston, Conner Smith, Alana Springsteen, Hailey Whitters and DJ Rock will split the dates on the bill.
“Artists get into the business to make music and perform it for the fans,” Bryan explains in a press release. “Leaving it all out on that stage is what it’s all about for me. I’m excited to support and have so many talented new artists along for the ride this year. It’s one of the most rewarding parts of our job."
Bryan's tour news comes shortly after he wrapped this year's Crash My Playa. Before he heads out on the road, he'll head to Las Vegas for a new leg of his Resorts World Theatre residency in February, March and April.
Tickets for the Country On Tour — which takes its name from Bryan's current single — go on sale on Friday (Feb. 3), and there will be a couple of different pre sales leading up to the main event. Visit the singer's website for details, as well as specifics about which opening acts will be performing on which dates.
Luke Bryan's 2023 Country On Tour Dates:
June 15 -- Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
June 16 -- Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
June 17 -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Stage
June 23 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
June 24 -- Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 6 -- Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 7 -- Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 13 -- Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium
July 20 -- Portland, Ore. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
July 21 -- Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre
July 22 -- Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 27 -- Lubbock, Texas @ United Supermarkets Arena
July 28 -- Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
July 29 -- Denver, Co. @ Ball Arena
Aug. 4 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre
Aug. 5 -- Boise, Ida. @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
Aug. 10 -- Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
Aug. 12 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 13 -- Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater
Aug. 17 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 18 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 19 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
Aug. 25 -- Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center
Aug. 26 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 28 -- Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Sept. 29 -- Ft Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena
Sept. 30 -- Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
Oct. 5 -- Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center
Oct. 6 -- Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena
Oct. 7 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
Oct. 12 -- Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Oct. 13 -- Green Bay, Wisc. @ Resch Center
Oct. 14 -- St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
Oct. 26 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Oct. 28 -- Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium