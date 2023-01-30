Luke Bryan has announced plans for his massive 2023 Country On Tour, a trek that will kick off in mid-June in Syracuse, N.Y., and extend through October.

A major focus of this particular tour is throwing a spotlight on new artists — something that Bryan has shown a passion for over the years, from the lineups of his previous tours to his role as a judge on American Idol.

When Bryan hits the road in 2023, he's bringing a long list of newer acts along for the ride: Former Idol champ Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Jon Langston, Conner Smith, Alana Springsteen, Hailey Whitters and DJ Rock will split the dates on the bill.

“Artists get into the business to make music and perform it for the fans,” Bryan explains in a press release. “Leaving it all out on that stage is what it’s all about for me. I’m excited to support and have so many talented new artists along for the ride this year. It’s one of the most rewarding parts of our job."

Bryan's tour news comes shortly after he wrapped this year's Crash My Playa. Before he heads out on the road, he'll head to Las Vegas for a new leg of his Resorts World Theatre residency in February, March and April.

Tickets for the Country On Tour — which takes its name from Bryan's current single — go on sale on Friday (Feb. 3), and there will be a couple of different pre sales leading up to the main event. Visit the singer's website for details, as well as specifics about which opening acts will be performing on which dates.

Luke Bryan's 2023 Country On Tour Dates:

June 15 -- Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

June 16 -- Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

June 17 -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Stage

June 23 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

June 24 -- Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 6 -- Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 7 -- Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 13 -- Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

July 20 -- Portland, Ore. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

July 21 -- Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

July 22 -- Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 27 -- Lubbock, Texas @ United Supermarkets Arena

July 28 -- Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

July 29 -- Denver, Co. @ Ball Arena

Aug. 4 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

Aug. 5 -- Boise, Ida. @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Aug. 10 -- Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

Aug. 12 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 13 -- Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater

Aug. 17 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 18 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 19 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Aug. 25 -- Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center

Aug. 26 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 28 -- Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 29 -- Ft Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

Sept. 30 -- Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Oct. 5 -- Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center

Oct. 6 -- Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena

Oct. 7 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Oct. 12 -- Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Oct. 13 -- Green Bay, Wisc. @ Resch Center

Oct. 14 -- St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

Oct. 26 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Oct. 28 -- Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium