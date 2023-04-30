Luke Bryan Hits Stagecoach With a &#8216;Beer In My Hand&#8217; + a New Single Announcement [Watch]

Monica Schipper, Getty Images

When Luke Bryan took the stage for his headlining Stagecoach set on Friday night (Apr. 28), he had an exciting announcement in store: His next single, "But I Got a Beer in My Hand," is coming out on Friday (May 5.)

The star broke the news to the Stagecoach crowd live, adding that they could hear a snippet of the track in advance on social media.

"If you go on TikTok, I put it on my TikTok. Y'all'll hear a sample of it tonight. It's uploading tonight if y'all want to hear a little piece of it," he said. Sure enough, a preview of the new song is up on TikTok now, and from the sounds of it, it's a feel-good summer anthem that finds the positive side of heartbreak.

"Yeah, I know how that country song goes / I'm supposed to be heartbroke / But I got a beer in my hand / And I got it raised up high / I ain't got a give in my damn right / I can do this all night," read the lyrics in the part of the song that's been released early. "Country done came to town / This town don't stand a chance..."

"Who's ready for a party anthem?" Bryan added on Twitter after he shared the news, posting several shots of his Stagecoach performance. "But I Got a Beer in My Hand" is available to pre-save and pre-add now.

Bryan hasn't released a full studio album since 2020, when Born Here Live Here Die Here came out. He concluded that album cycle with his single "Up," and in September 2022, he put out his newest single, "Country On," which has since hit the No. 1 spot on country radio.

