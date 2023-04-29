Jon Pardi is set to become the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry. The country star received his Opry invitation onstage at the Stagecoach Festival on Friday night (April 28), and it came from none other than Alan Jackson.

Pardi was onstage during the first night of the three-night festival when Guy Fieri came out and announced, "Our good friend from Nashville, Tenn., has a message for you."

Jackson appeared on the large screen behind the stage, wearing sunglasses and a denim jacket as he told Pardi that he's been a fan of his music since they toured together a few years ago.

"And so, I get the honor to invite you, in front of all your Stagecoach friends out there, to be the first native of California to become an official member of the Grand Ole Opry," Jackson states in a video the Opry posted to social media.

The crowd erupts into massive cheers at the news, and Pardi gets visibly emotional as the legendary Grand Ole Opry mic stand is brought onstage and placed in front of him.

"There's a lot of history in this mic stand," Opry staffer Dan Rogers observes, adding, "There's a great future in this mic stand."

He goes on to state that Pardi is the first person to be invited to join the Opry while onstage at Stagecoach, as well as the first-ever California native to join the exclusive circle.

A clearly stunned Pardi steps to the mic to admit, "I didn't see this one coming," before proclaiming, "I love you guys! I love California, baby!"

"I moved to Nashville chasing a dream at 22 years old, and now I'm here, and I love you guys, and I love country music!" he adds, toasting the crowd with a bottle of tequila.

The Opry has yet to announce a date for Pardi's upcoming induction.

Pardi made his debut in country music with "Missin' You Crazy" in 2012, and he's carried the torch for traditional country music with a string of No. 1 hits that includes "Head Over Boots," "Dirt on My Boots," "Heartache Medication" and "Last Night Lonely." His most recent single is "Your Heart or Mine."

The singer is also on an upswing in his personal life. Pardi and his wife, Summer, welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Presley Fawn, on Feb. 18.

