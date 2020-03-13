Luke Bryan Drops Sparkling New Song, ‘One Margarita’

With all the alarming and negative news circulating this week, Luke Bryan's new song and video, "One Margarita," which dropped Friday (March 13), is a welcome moment to realize that life can still be sunny.

The video shows Bryan cavorting on the beach at what appears to be his latest Crash My Playa event, and he confirms this on his social media.

"We had too much fun filming this out in Mexico," he notes. "Do you see any familiar faces?" (Fans will easily spot Bryan's wife Caroline and mom LeClaire, both of whom are beloved by his fanbase, having a good old time right next to him out on the sand.)

As for the song itself, it's a light, sparkling, feel-good number dedicated to a bit of old-fashioned hedonism that has Bryan counting "One margarita, two margarita, three margarita, we'll be gone," and name-dropping Bob Marley, Jimmy Buffett and Kenny Chesney. A mariachi band helps the vibe along, and everyone has plenty of smiles to spare.

It's pretty hard to hear this song or watch the video and not feel a very welcome relief from the real world — even for just a few minutes.

Another way to escape reality with Bryan? Check him out weekly, along with fellow judges Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, on the new season of American Idol, which runs on Sunday nights at 8PM ET on ABC.