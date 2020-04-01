Typically songs at the top of the April Top 40 Country Songs list would be featured at the ACM Awards, but this year has been anything but typical. Still, familiar names top this list while two country newcomers follow close behind.

Two of the Top 5 on this April 2020 list of country songs are from female solo artists. In fact, both artists (Gabby Barrett and Ingrid Andress) are working their very first single to country radio. Find three radio staples right behind them in Thomas Rhett, Kane Brown and Keith Urban — all three have multiple songs on this list.

Collaborations rule in Nashville and on the radio. There are no fewer than seven duets or ensembles of stars on the Taste of Country monthly list of the hottest songs in country music. Scroll down to find your favorite songs, and be sure to let us know where we got it right and wrong. You can also click play above to listen to the best songs in country music.

The list of Top 40 Country Songs of April 2020 is compiled from Billboard chart data, streaming data, sales figures, staff opinion and reader feedback.

More Country Top 40: March 2020 | February 2020 | January 2020 | December 2019 | November 2019 | October 2019 | September 2019 | August 2019 | July 2019 | June 2019 | May 2019 | Top 10 Songs of All of 2019

Top 40 Country Songs for April 2020:

40. Jason Aldean, “Got What I Got”

39. Rayne Johnson, “Front Seat”

38. Jameson Rodgers, “Some Girls”

37. Parker McCollum, “Pretty Heart”

36. Old Dominion, “Some People Do”

35. Chase Rice, “Lonely If You Are”

34. Chris Janson, “Done”

33. Kelsea Ballerini, “Homecoming Queen?”

32. Chris Young, “Drowning”

31. Midland, “Cheatin’ Songs”

30. Michael Ray, “Her World or Mine”

29. Lady Antebellum, “What I’m Leaving For”

28. Hardy (Feat. Lauren Alaina, Devin Dawson), “One Beer”

27. Eric Church, “Monsters”

26. Travis Denning, “After a Few”

25. LoCash, “One Big Country Song”

24. Justin Moore, “Why We Drink”

23. Kenny Chesney, “Here and Now”

22. Jordan Davis, “Slow Dance in a Parking Lot”

21. Ashley McBryde, “One Night Standards” — NEW NEVER WILL ALBUM, APRIL 3

20. Scotty McCreery, “In Between”

19. Kip Moore, “She’s Mine”

18. Carrie Underwood, “Drinking Alone”

17. Brett Young, “Catch”

16. Maddie & Tae, “Die From a Broken Heart” — THE WAY IT FEELS ALBUM, APRIL 10

15. Miranda Lambert, “Bluebird”

14. Luke Bryan, “What She Wants Tonight” — NEW BORN HERE, LIVE HERE, DIE HERE ALBUM OUT APRIL 24

13. Kane Brown and John Legend, “Last Time I Say Sorry”

12. Morgan Wallen, “Chasin’ You”

11. Florida Georgia Line, “I Love My Country”

10. Thomas Rhett and Friends, “Be a Light” — HIGHEST DEBUT!

9. Kane Brown, “Homesick”

8. Sam Hunt, “Hard to Forget” — NEW SOUTHSIDE ALBUM OUT APRIL 3

7. Carly Pearce and Lee Brice, “I Hope You’re Happy Now”

6. Keith Urban, “God Whispered Your Name” — BIGGEST JUMP, UP 24 SPOTS!

5. Luke Combs (Feat. Eric Church), “Does to Me”

4. Thomas Rhett (Feat. Jon Pardi), “Beer Can’t Fix”

3. Ingrid Andress, “More Hearts Than Mine”

2. Gabby Barret, “I Hope”

1. Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, “Nobody But You”

Did Your Favorite Song Make Our Top 40 Country Songs List for April 2020?

What would you add to our list of the Top 40 country songs for April 2020? Share your opinions on this list — as well as the songs that deserve to be included, but weren’t at Twitter.