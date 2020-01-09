There's a new Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani duet. "Nobody But You" is part of Fully Loaded: God's Country, but its release to country radio came as a surprise.

Shelton's new album includes five new recordings and seven recent hits. "God's Country," "Hell Right," "Nobody But You," "Jesus Got a Tight Grip" and "Tequila Sheila" are the new tracks. The latter is a Bobby Bare song Shelton first released in November 2018 to promote his upcoming tour.

The new Gwen Stefani duet is the only one of the 12 tracks that wasn't available in some capacity prior to the album's release. Ross Copperman, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Tommy Lee James wrote the song — a tender duet that Shelton describes as "our song." The 50-year-old pop starlet harmonizes with Shelton, making this more of a collaboration than a true country duet. Still, her unique voice stands out across a polished country soundscape.

Previously, Shelton and Stefani have collaborated on his "Go Ahead and Break My Heart" and a Christmas song called "You Make It Feel Like Christmas." "Nobody But You" is different from "Nobody But Me," Shelton's Top 5 hit from 2005. Its release to radio came as "Hell Right" with Trace Adkins had just entered the Top 20 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart. This is the first time in more than 10 years that a Shelton single failed to crack the Top 10.

Did You Know?: Look for Shelton and Stefani to perform "Nobody But You" at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani's "Nobody But You" Lyrics:

Don’t have to leave this town to see the world / Cause it’s something that I gotta do / I don’t wanna look back in 30 years / And wonder who you’re married to / I wanna say it now, I wanna make it clear / For only you and God to hear / When you love someone, you set ‘em free / Well that ain’t gonna work for me.

Chorus:

I don’t wanna live without you / I don’t wanna even breath / I don’t wanna dream without you / I tewanna wake up with you next to me / I don’t wanna go down any other road now / I don’t wanna love nobody but you / Looking in your eyes now if I had to die now / I don’t wanna love nobody but you.

All the wasted days, all the wasted nights / I blame it all on being young / Got no regrets cause it got me here / But I don’t wanna waste another one / I’ve been thinking about what I want in my life / It begins and ends the same / If I had to choose what I couldn’t lose / There would only be one thing.

Repeat Chorus

I wanna say it now, I wanna make it clear / For only you and God to hear.

Repeat Chorus