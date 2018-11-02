Blake Shelton implies his own brand of bad behavior during an honest cover of Bobby Bare's "Tequila Sheila." The song was just released to YouTube in advance of his 2019 Friends of Heroes Tour.

Bare's vocals begin a song Shelton calls one of his favorite's from his childhood. From there it's the 42-year-old leading a party of friends through a the debauchery. The story song follows a man who wins big at a Juarez poker game and enjoys a night with a barkeep (Sheila), but soon figures out she tipped off the police. The quick-thinking protagonist finds a way out that we won't spoil here.

"I recorded this song and didn’t really have a plan for it — I just wanted to have my own version," Shelton says. "I’m a huge fan, and I always felt like Bobby Bare’s personality was the kind I wanted to have as an artist too."

Bare cut "Tequila Sheila" in 1980 for his Down and Dirty album. The Country Music Hall of Famer said he was glad to know Shelton was influenced by his music: "Blake Shelton is by far one of the biggest stars in country music right now and a great friend to traditional country."

Shel Silverstein and Mac Davis wrote "Tequila Sheila." Shelton's Friends and Hero Tour begins in February and includes Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, Trace Adkins and Lauren Alaina.