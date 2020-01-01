The January 2020 list of the Top 40 country songs is sure to include several of the best songs of the year. Consider this the ultimate Top 40 playlist this year, with hits from Luke Combs, Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, Sam Hunt, Kelsea Ballerini and more.

The artist with the No. 1 song on this month's Top 40 playlist may prove to have the definitive song of 2020 by the time we get to December. Scroll down to see who made the Top 10, the Top 5 and to see which artist (or artists, we should say) reached No. 1.

The above playlist is fluid, which means it's updated periodically to reflect the Top 40 country songs of right now. Songs from Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Maren Morris and more will be included this year. Also keep a close eye on newcomers like Riley Green, Ingrid Andress and Dillon Carmichael.

The list of Top 40 Country Songs of January 2020 is compiled from Billboard chart data, streaming data, sales figures, staff opinion and reader feedback.

Top 40 Country Songs for January 2020:

40. Dillon Carmichael, “I Do for You”

39. Ashley McBryde, “One Night Standards”

38. Gone West, “What Could’ve Been”

37. LoCash, “One Big Country Song”

36. Scotty McCreery, “In Between”

35. Florida Georgia Line, “Blessings”

34. Justin Moore, “Why We Drink”

33. Lindsay Ell, “I Don’t Love You”

32. Morgan Wallen, “Chasin’ You”

31. Travis Denning, “After a Few”

30. Miranda Lambert, “Bluebird” — HIGHEST DEBUT!

29. Caylee Hammack, “Family Tree” — TASTE OF COUNTRY RISER!

28. Brett Young, “Catch”

27. Jake Owen, “Homemade”

26. Jordan Davis, “Slow Dance In a Parking Lot”

25. Ryan Hurd, “To a T”

24. Michael Ray, “Her World Or Mine”

23. Trisha Yearwood, “Every Girl In This Town”

22. Chris Young, “Drowning”

21. Carrie Underwood, “Drinking Alone”

20. Luke Bryan, “What She Wants Tonight”

19. Eric Church, “Monsters”

18. Jason Aldean, “We Back”

17. Jimmie Allen, “Make Me Want To”

16. Carly Pearce & Lee Brice, “I Hope You’re Happy Now”

15. Kelsea Ballerini, “Homecoming Queen?”

14. Blake Shelton Feat. Trace Adkins, “Hell Right”

13. Gabby Barrett, “I Hope”

12. Garth Brooks Feat. Blake Shelton, “Dive Bar”

11. Jon Pardi, “Heartache Medication”

10. Old Dominion, “One Man Band” — LAST MONTH'S NO. 1 SONG!

9. Ingrid Andress, “More Hearts Than Mine”

8. Dustin Lynch, “Ridin’ Roads — NEW TULLAHOMA ALBUM OUT JAN. 17!

7. Maren Morris, “The Bones”

6. Riley Green, “I Wish Grandpa’s Never Died” — TASTE OF COUNTRY RISER!

5. Luke Combs, “Even Though I’m Leaving”

4. Kane Brown, “Homesick” — BIGGEST JUMP, UP 21 SPOTS!

3. Lady Antebellum, “What If I Never Get Over You”

2. Sam Hunt, “Kinfolks”

1. Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”

Did Your Favorite Country Song Make Our Top 40 Country Songs List for January 2020?

What would you add to our list of the Top 40 country songs for January 2020? Share your opinions on this list — as well as the songs that deserve to be included, but weren’t at Twitter.