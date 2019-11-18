The best country songs of 2019 could introduce a new definition of "hit." Chart-toppers from Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs make this list, but it's impossible to not consider viral hits by Blanco Brown, Riley Green and Lil Nas X.

Are their respective songs deserving of being named among the best of the year?

The short answer is ... maybe. Song quality and feedback from Taste of Country readers weighed heavily on this Top 10 Country Songs of 2019 list, perhaps even more so than years past. We wanted the songs that were great because they were country songs, not songs that slipped into the genre but earned the bulk of their accolades from other sources. Authenticity matters.

Blake Shelton and Jon Pardi keep it country, while progressives like "Miss Me More" add flavor to what we're hearing on streaming services or country radio. Airplay, streaming data, sales, staff opinion and reader feedback all come into play when determining the biggest hits of any given year. For that reason, Combs has two songs on the Top 10, including a six-week No. 1 hit in "Beautiful Crazy."

Do you agree with the top country songs of 2019? If not, let us know who should be higher or lower, or let us know where we got it right.