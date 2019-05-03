Fans of Old Dominion were kept in suspense on Thursday (May 2) waiting for the group to release a new song, which they'd promised earlier in the day with a spare social media announcement featuring a .wav of a piano line and the title "Some People Do."

The song was co-written by Thomas Rhett, who posted on his Instagram praise for the tune ahead of its release: "I feel like @olddominionmusic are some of the best songwriters out there. I feel very grateful to be a part of co writing this one."

The song is out now, a moody ballad that focuses on the idea of how change is hard for most people (listen above). "Listen up! We pushed ourselves to be more raw and vulnerable with our songwriting on this new album," the group notes.

"It’s a side of us we haven’t shown as blatantly on our other projects. This song is very emotional and personal, and quite honestly, it’s a little scary to put out into the world. But in the end, part of our job as songwriters is to tell the truth, even if it’s hard to go there."

Things couldn't be hotter for the band right now, as Old Dominion most recently won Group of the Year honors at the 2019 ACM Awards last month, where they also performed their latest single, "Make It Sweet."