Old Dominion won't be able to play three scheduled shows in California this weekend because drummer Whit Sellers hurt his back.

Two of the affected concerts have been rescheduled for December, while the third has been canceled outright.

On Tuesday (Sept. 16) Old Dominion shared that Sellers’ back injury would affect shows scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday (Sept. 18-20).

The first two shows (Ontario and Bakersfield, Calif.) have been rescheduled for Dec. 10 and Dec. 11 respectively.

Refunds will automatically be issued for the Sept. 20 Fresno, Calif. concert.

What Happened To Old Dominion's Drummer, Whit Sellers?

The band’s explanation was light on details.

“Whit is receiving treatment for a back injury and we have made the difficult but necessary choice to prioritize his health and recovery before returning to the stage,” the group shared via Instagram Stories.

No additional details about how or when Sellers was injured have been released. The drummer is known to be very private and, in recent years, has largely avoided red carpets and media appearances.

Frontman Matthew Ramsey addressed this last week, noting that his longtime friend struggles with “crippling social anxiety,” which is why Sellers often stays out of the spotlight.

"We had to come up with a new agreement within the band with him so that he could opt out of that stuff," he told Bobby Bones.

This isn’t the first time Old Dominion have faced setbacks due to injuries. In 2023, Ramsey broke his pelvis in an ATV accident, which affected the group’s touring schedule. In 2021, he fell off a ladder at home while changing a light bulb, breaking a rib and collapsing a lung.

Old Dominion’s next scheduled shows are a three-night run in Washington from Sept. 25–27. After that, they’re set to spend the second half of October touring Europe.