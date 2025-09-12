Garth Brooks is already making plans for 2026! While he has a performance scheduled for this year, he’s setting his sights on next summer.

The country superstar’s schedule has been light since wrapping his Plus One residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas this past March. Aside from a handful of appearances and a guest spot during Luke Combs’ Stagecoach performance in April, Garth has remained fairly quiet.

Garth Brooks Next Live Performance

While the live events page of Brooks' website has been sparse, it's not completely empty and his next performance is a big one!

The country veteran is scheduled to play the United States Grand Prix on Saturday, Oct. 18. The massive Formula 1 events will take place at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, featuring three days of racing and entertainment. Kygo will perform on Friday night, Brooks takes the stage on Saturday, and Turnpike Troubadours will close things out on Sunday.

Is Garth Brooks Touring?

While the 2025 Grand Prix is the only date on Brooks schedule for the remainder of this year, he already has his eye on next year. Although it's not a full-blown tour, the dates are a rare chance to see the country hitmaker on stage.

Brooks has announced a handful of shows for June 2026. The first is an appearance at Summerfest in Milwaukee, Wisc. He'll entertain the crowd on back-to-back days, June 16 & 17 at American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

He's also headed back to the U.K. for the first time in nearly 30 years. Brooks is booked for a date at BST Hyde Park on June 27 as part of a special event sponsored by American Express. A supporting lineup and special guests are expected to be announced soon.

What Happened with Garth Brooks' Lawsuit?

In October 2024, Brooks was accused of sexual assault by a former makeup artist who had worked for the country singer and his wife, Trisha Yearwood.

The initial filing was made in Mississippi, but the case has since been moved to a federal court in California. As of May 2025, the case remained open, with both parties requesting a trial by jury.