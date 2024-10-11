Garth Brooks Sexual Assault Allegations Timeline

Garth Brooks is being accused of sexual assault and battery by a woman he's known for 20 years. His story and Jane Roe's story are different in key, but not necessarily important, ways.

Below is a timeline of Brooks and Roe's professional relationship, as well as the accusations being brought against him.

It starts in 1999, several years before Brooks married Trisha Yearwood. In fact, he was still married to ex-wife Sandy Mahl at the time, although their union was quickly deteriorating.

Roe says the star began to hire her as his makeup artist more frequently upon learning of her financial struggles, while he says he'd hired her for years by that point.

A lawsuit accusing Garth Brooks of sexual assault was filed in California on Oct. 3, using "Jane Roe" as plaintiff and the star's real name, Garth Brooks, as defendant.

One month prior, Brooks filed a preemptive lawsuit in hopes of proceeding with any subsequent lawsuits involving the two parties under pseudonyms. A month later he filed an amendment using both party's real names.

In November, the case moved to federal court in California but the original Mississippi case hadn't been resolved.

After a flurry of activity to finish 2024, there was very little movement until May 2025 when a Mississippi judge ruled as "moot" Jane Roe's motion to dismiss Brooks' Sept. lawsuit. The California case was "stayed" until that case was settled. No details were provided to help determine what led to the judge's decision.

This timeline will be updated as new information becomes available, or as more events take place. Brooks says the lawsuit could take two years, so expect many updates.