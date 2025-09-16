It's been about four years since Old Dominion's Whit Sellers walked a red carpet, and it sounds like that streak will continue.

Yes, the group's drummer is still in the band, but singer Matt Ramsey admits they had to reset expectations to make sure he remains in the band.

Of the five, Ramsey and Sellers have known each other longest, having both gone to school near Roanoke, Va.

After some success as solo songwriters, Old Dominion's first hit was "Shut Me Up," which broke out on SiriusXM in 2014.

As a group they've won the last seven CMA Vocal Duo of the Year awards and the last eight at the ACM Awards.

What Happened to Old Dominion Drummer Whit Sellers?

Sellers began to skip red carpet and junket-style interviews after the pandemic.

When the band has visited with Taste of Country in recent years, it's just been Ramsey, Brad Tursi, Trevor Rosen and Geoff Sprung, but all assured fans their drummer was doing fine without further explanation.

That changed last week, when Ramsey spoke to Bobby Bones for his BobbyCast podcast.

"He has crippling social anxiety," the singer shares about 90 seconds into the conversation.

"We had to come up with a new agreement within the band with him so that he could opt out of that stuff."

What tended to happen was interviewers (Taste of Country included) would work hard to get Sellers to talk when they noticed he was quiet.

Shining a light on him would advance the problem, so at some point he came to the group and said he just couldn't do that any longer.

So, the new agreement is that if music needs to be played or faked (as in a music video), or if it's a more important promotional moment (i.e. an album cover photo shoot), then Sellers needs to be there. Other than that, he just needs to be there to play drums, which he 100 percent still loves.