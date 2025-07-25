Critic’s Picks: Top 5 New Country Songs This Week [July 25, 2025]

One of country music's biggest hitmakers of the 2000s returns with a new song this week, but he's got competition for the top spot on this Top 5 list.

An award-winning country group and iconic Americana artist also have strong releases, but they could all be looking up at a newcomer with a gorgeous voice.

Each week we sift through all new country songs to find the five best from superstars, newcomers and artists you really need to know more about. Here are the top five songs for the week ending July 25, 2025.

Top 5 New Country Songs This Week (July 25, 2025)

No. 5: Walker Hayes, "17 Year Old Problems"

If Walker Hayes is approaching his reflection era, we're here for it. "17 Year Old Problems" is from his just-announced new album. 17 Problems drops on August 22.

No. 4: Luke Combs, "Back in the Saddle"

Luke Combs might have the pump-up song of 2025. "Back in the Saddle" is a thick country-rocker that ends his short absence from putting new music on the radio. Is there more to come?

No. 3: Tyler Childers, "Bitin' List"

"Bitin' List" is a song from Tyler Childers' new Snipe Hunter album. It's a hold-nothing-back "I hate you" kind of song that includes this gem of a lyric: "And if there ever come a time I got rabies / You're high on my bitin' list."

No. 2: Mae Estes, "Mountain of a Man"

Mae Estes delivers the most captivating vocal performance of the week. "Mountain of a Man" is a rollicking country bop that lets the singer flex. We love it!

No. 1: Old Dominion, "Miss You Man"

Old Dominion have always made great country music. More and more often, the group is coming with great, meaningful country music. "Miss You Man" is a heavy message about losing someone close.

As he does so often, Matt Ramsey sings with a smiling sort of melancholy that's his signature.

Honorable Mention: Struggle Jennings & Bryan Martin, "Don't Play Your Games (1976)"

