Anchors Aweigh! The 19 Best Country Songs About Boats, Ranked

School is just about done, and warmer weather is on the way! It's time to get back to our regular seasonal activities and crank up our favorite summer anthems.

And while many of us will be enjoying trips to the beach or hangouts by the pool, there will be plenty who will be dropping anchor in their favorite watering holes. Be it a fancy yacht, a flat bottom or a little dingy, we love a good boat outing.

Thankfully, country music loves to set sail, too, and there are plenty of songs about this summer pastime.

The genre has a deep love affair for anything outdoors, including camping, hunting and — you guessed it — fishing. Casting a line off the side of a Jon boat is both a relaxing hobby and a form of therapy, as Morgan Wallen writes about in "Need a Boat."

Of course, country music also enjoys a day out on the water that's just a tad more recreational. Many country artists enjoy loading up the boat with all of their friends for a party on the lake.

Tie on to a few other boats and you've got yourself a "Redneck Yacht Club," according to Craig Morgan.

And don't forget about the cooler! Being on the water with an ice-cold beverage in hand is our own slice of paradise.

But don't get too crazy. or you'll end up like Jake Owen and be "Drunk on a Boat." After all, there's a reason why pirates never conquered the world, as Toby Keith pointed out in "Rum in the Reason."

Keep scrolling to see some of the best songs about boats that country music has to offer.

Add these to your summer soundtrack, but be careful; they may influence you to buy your own boat if you don't already have one.

We've done the leg work here and rounded up the best country anthems about boats and being out on the water. There are also a few that would just sound good blasting through the speakers on that water vessel.

Keep scrolling to see the 19 best country songs about boats.