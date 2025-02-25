We didn't have to hire paparazzi to snap photos of the 10 country music spouses seen here, but we considered it.

Sometimes the wives and husbands of country singers are nearly as famous as their singing sweetie. Lauren Akins, Caroline Bryan and Brittany Aldean are three who come to mind, but before social media, women like Nicole Kidman (married to Keith Urban) and Kimberly Williams Paisley (Brad Paisley) were the inner-household stars.

For every Trisha Yearwood, there's a Brandi Williams. For every Gwen Stefani there is a big old question mark, because honestly, we have no idea who Post Malone is with.

You get the idea. Dolly Parton's husband Carl Dean is the most famous spouse with no digital footprint on this list, but he's not the most mysterious. There are at least three women we couldn't even find a photo for. There's also a country music husband who — like Dean — showed up for a single industry event and hasn't been back since.

Those stories, with pictures when available, can be found below. Afterward you'll see a list of country music's longest-lasting marries, including several couples who have been married for 40, 50 or even 60 years!

Country Music Husbands and Wives You Never See! Some country music husbands and wives are nearly as famous as their singing spouses. Others are a total mystery. Here are 10 country music husbands and wives that you rarely or never see. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes