Love songs rule the Top 40 country songs of February 2020. The first three spots are all beautiful expressions of the heart, while No. 4 is the antithesis of that sentiment.

Gabby Barrett's debut single "I Hope" makes the Top 5 of this monthly list of the best active songs in country music right now. These are the most played songs on the radio, on streaming services and devices nationwide. Blake Shelton ranks high after his Grammys performance, while Luke Combs continues his domination with two songs inside the Top 20.

None of these artists have the No. 1 song on this monthly list of the Top 40 country songs. That honor goes to Maren Morris, who looks set to score a second straight No. 1 song from her Girl album. Did you find your favorite artist or song? Scroll down and click any link to hear the Top 40 Country Songs for February 2020.

The list of Top 40 Country Songs of February 2020 is compiled from Billboard chart data, streaming data, sales figures, staff opinion and reader feedback.

Top 40 Country Songs for February 2020:

40. Chris Janson, “Done”

39. LoCash, “One Big Country Song”

38. Gone West, “What Could’ve Been”

37. Scotty McCreery, “In Between”

36. Maddie & Tae, “Die From a Broken Heart”

35. Tenille Arts, “Somebody Like That”

34. Justin Moore, “Why We Drink”

33. Florida Georgia Line, “Blessings”

32. Travis Denning, “After a Few”

31. Michael Ray, “Her World or Mine”

30. Hot Country Knights, “Pick Her Up”

29. Brett Young, “Catch”

28. Caylee Hammack, “Family Tree”

27. Chris Young, “Drowning”

26. Ryan Turd, “To a T”

25. Eric Church, “Monsters”

24. Jordan Davis, “Slow Dance In the Parking Lot”

23. Kelsea Ballerini, “Homecoming Queen?” — NEW KELSEA ALBUM DROPS MARCH 20

22. Carrie Underwood, “Drinking Alone”

21. Garth Brooks (Feat. Blake Shelton), “Dive Bar”

20. Chase Rice, “Lonely If You Are”

19. Luke Bryan, “What She Wants Tonight”

18. Miranda Lambert, “Bluebird”

17. Jason Aldean, “We Back”

16. Luke Combs (Feat. Eric Church), �����Does To Me”

15. Jake Owen, “Homemade”

14. Thomas Rhett (Feat. Jon Pardi), “Beer Can’t Fix”

13. Morgan Wallen, “Chasin’ You” — BIGGEST JUMP, UP 19 SPOTS!

12. Jimmie Allen, “Make Me Want To”

11. Ingrid Andress, “More Hearts Than Mine”

10. Luke Combs, “Even Though I’m Leaving”

9. Riley Green, “I Wish Grandpas Never Died”

8. Carly Pearce & Lee Brice, “I Hope You’re Happy Now”

7. Jon Pardi, “Heartache Medication”

6. Blake Shelton (Feat. Gwen Stefani), “Nobody But You” — HIGHEST DEBUT!

5. Gabby Barrett, “I Hope”

4. Kane Brown, “Homesick”

3.Sam Hunt, “Kinfolks”

2. Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours” — LAST MONTH'S NO. 1 SONG!

1. Maren Morris, “The Bones”

