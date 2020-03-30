Thomas Rhett and his friends offer good advice during "Be a Light," his inspiring new ballad released for a cause.

Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Keith Urban and Chris Tomlin join Rhett on a song he wrote toward the end of 2019, but released in response to the difficult pandemic America is living through today. Josh Miller, Josh Thompson and Matt Dragstrem are the other three other co-writers on the song.

Artist proceeds of sales of "Be a Light" will go to benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. In a note from his team, the "Beer Can't Fix" singer shares that he knew in his heart that now was the best time to release the song. The his hope is that the lyrics and message will serve as a reminder that we are all in this together.

Listen to Rhett's "Be a Light" above and follow along with the lyrics below. He starts the song over little more than acoustic guitar before Scott joins at the first chorus. Urban starts the second verse before handing off to Tomlin. McEntire leads the second chorus as a strong string section emerges from the mix, heightening the inspiration. By the end, all the vocalists are singing together, triumphantly.

See More Songs Inspired by Real Life Events:

Thomas Rhett's "Be a Light" Lyrics:

In a time full of war, be peace / In a time full of doubt, just believe / Yeah there ain’t that much difference between you and me In a time full of war, be peace.

Chorus:

In a world full of hate, be a light / When you do somebody wrong, make it right / Don’t hide in the dark, you were born to shine / In a world full of hate, be a light.

In a place that needs change make a difference / In a time full of noise, just listen / Cause life is but a breeze better live it / In a place that needs a change make a difference.

Repeat Chorus

In a race that you can’t win, slow it down / Yeah you only get one go around / Cause the finish line is six feet in the ground/ In a race you can’t win just slow it down.

Repeat Chorus

Yeah it’s hard to live in color / When you just see black and white.

In a world full of hate, be a light.