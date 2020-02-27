"God Whispered Your Name" doesn't just find Keith Urban name-checking the big man in heaven. The singer — and new ACM Awards host — looks to have found faith once again in the eyes of his lover.

Lyrically, that's certainly true. "God Whispered Your Name" is an easy love song that tells of a man's redemption after finding true love. Chord structure and the introduction of the organ lets us know early that the ballad will become a full-on worship piece. Urban's guitar harmonics portend an angelic chorus that's to come. Indeed, by the end of this lightly mastered recording, it's all hands in the air for a dozen or more "hallelujahs."

The 52-year-old reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year tends to be on the front end of trends in country music, and he may be once again. Songs of faith and songs that salve the hurt of the day's news or acrimony on social media feel better than they have in years when delivered with a warm, generous hug. That's what Urban does so well during "God Whispered Your Name," a song that even staunch traditionalists will forgive for its pop leanings. It's tempting to apply the story of these song lyrics to his own personal redemption. Don't do that. We may be entering a new era in country music where songs that make us smile for a smile's sake become hits.

Did You Know?: "God Whispered Your Name" was written by Christian artist Chris August, along with Shy Carter, James Slater and Micah Carter.

Keith Urban, "God Whispered Your Name" Lyrics:

I was so cold and lost / And nothing seemed to ring true / I couldn't bare the cross / For everything I'd been through / And each day / I knew I needed change / But there was no way, no way.

Chorus:

And then God whispered your name / And that's when everything changed / A love came out of the rain / Talk about being saved / Suddenly I wanna live / More than I ever did / I'm never gonna be the same / When God whispered your name.

I can see the sun shine / For the first time in awhile / Girl it's like I've been baptized / By the warmth of your smile / Call it fate or faith or call it crazy, either way / It's amazing, Amazing Grace.

Repeat Chorus

It's just what I needed to hear baby / Couldn't have been more loud and clear.

Repeat Chorus

Hallelujah, hallelujah, hallelujah / Oooo, hallelujah baby / Hallelujah, hallelujah, hallelujah / Ooo I can see the sun shining through your pretty eyes baby / Hallelujah, hallelujah, hallelujah / Got my hands up high, got my hands up to the sky / Hallelujah, hallelujah, hallelujah / I'm saying thank you.