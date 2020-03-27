Florida Georgia Line's new single "I Love My Country" is the kind of country-rocker they built their live show on. The just-released cut from an upcoming fifth studio album is loud and boisterous, and anything but the more sensitive, vulnerable radio offerings they've been delivering since late 2017.

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley have pivoted with every new album, but "I Love My Country" is what happens when you take three right turns. They're not quite right back where they started with "Cruise" and the Here's To the Good Times album (2012). For one, Joey Moi is out as producer on this song, and co-writer Corey Crowder is in. But there's less hesitation across this track, as the duo are assured of their place on the summer tour circuit.

Ernest K. Smith and Charlie Handsome helped Crowder write "I Love My Country." Banjo, heavy drum beats and electric guitars fire across the song as the two vocalists return to form. "Blessings," a vulnerable, true-to-life love song, was their most recent and final single from Can't Say I Ain't Country but it stalled just outside of the Top 20. This new song is a flamethrower compared to that more nuanced mood-setter.

Moi had been instrumental in Florida Georgia Line's career to date, helping to develop a wall of sound that permeated beyond their albums to others across the country music genre. Should he be out for the full fifth studio album, that'd be the second major change FGL brought to their team in recent months. They split with their longtime managers in February.

"I Love My Country" and their next studio album will be released on BMLG Records, their longtime record label home.

