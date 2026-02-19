So you're saying there's a chance?

A Florida Georgia Line reunion is still in play for the defunct duo, made up of Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard, according to the latest episode of the Country Outdoors podcast.

Kelley noted, "If I do think about it, it does excite me. Right now I think we are both focused on working on the friendship and making our own stuff."

What Did Brian Kelley Say About a Potential Florida Georgia Line Reunion?

BK elaborated on the fact that he believes God and time can heal or mend any tiffs the two may have had over the years

"I think the options are endless right now," the singer said. "I think time will tell and I'm excited at [what] God can do. It's really cool to see what time can do as well."

When Did Florida Georgia Line Split?

Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard announced the end of Florida Georgia Line back in Feb. 2022.

There was some speculation around the reasons for the split, some even being political, but when it all came down to it, they just needed space to do their own thing.

Why Did Florida Georgia Line Break Up?

Although the media had their part in pitting the two friends against one another, according to Hubbard, that was never the case.

Hubbard told me on Taste of Country Nights back in 2023 "I was like 'you know, I understand why this is important and valuable to tell our individual stories. To get that out to the [FGL] fans so they can know who we are personally as opposed to a band or a brand.'"

He continued, "I had a all these songs and a lot of them felt like they were part of my story. I was even inspired by BK doing the solo thing."

There are even some fans who are trying to manifest their reunion. One saying on "The year is 2027. Morgan Wallen announces a stadium tour with special guest Florida Georgia Line. All is right in the world."

But for now, the pair's connection is limited to their healing friendship. They've even closed the FGL bar in Nashville.