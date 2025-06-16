Country music has been more popular than ever over the last few years — it's easy to see just by looking at sales and streams of country songs in the past 10 years.

The Only 14 Diamond-Certified Country Songs

In music, being certified Diamond is a status symbol that very few songs or artists get to attain — a proverbial arm patch, if you will. Diamond certification by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) signifies 10 million RIAA units or more.

Sales of song singles have been tallied by the RIAA since 1958, but only since the 2000s has a country song managed to get certified Diamond. In large part that's due to streaming, which is now tallied along with other metrics to create the "RIAA unit."

It took until 2016 for a country song to make it to Diamond certification, when Florida Georgia Line did it with their massively successful song "Cruise." The duo actually had the first two Diamond singles and are one of three acts with more than one song on this list.

It seems that once that song broke through the barrier of Diamond certification, it opened the door for country music. Since "Cruise," there have been 13 other country songs certified Diamond by the RIAA. All are from contemporary artists, which makes country music unique.

Ours is the only popular genre to have had a Diamond-certified song based on sales alone.

Get our free mobile app

Look through the gallery below to see which country songs have distributed more than 10 million RIAA unites. This list was updated in June 2025 to reflect Luke Combs becoming the first artist to earn four Diamond-certified country songs.