Luke Combs Makes History as Artist With the Most Diamond-Certified Singles

Luke Combs is now the only artist with four Diamond-certified country songs. The hitmaker added "She Got the Best of Me" to his list at Bonnaroo last week.

The certification comes from RIAA, the group responsible for certifying songs as Gold, Platinum, Multi-Platinum, Diamond, etc ...

Diamond-certified songs are given for songs/albums that pass 10 million RIAA certified units.

Kane Brown and Florida Georgia Line (two each) are the only other country stars with multiple Diamond-certified songs.

A full list of all 14 Diamond country songs can be found below.

"Hurricane" was Combs' first single, but not his first Diamond-certified song. "Beautiful Crazy" gets that distinction (June 2023), with "Hurricane" and "When It Rains It Pours" coming in Aug. 2024.

Last week's announcement of that "She Got the Best of Me" went Diamond adds to his pile of RIAA certifications (34 in total). Those wondering if Combs could ever get five, six or even seven Diamond-certified songs should know that he absolutely could. Five additional singles have more that five million in total RIAA units.

Streaming changed the way the RIAA tabulates. Before, it was strictly a sales number, but now an RIAA unit goes well beyond sales, into streaming. Thus, all 14 Diamond-certified country songs were released after 2012. The same is true in other genres of music, although there are a few pop and rock songs that have gone Diamond, including several from Michael Jackson.

This news comes during a quiet year for Combs. He's playing far fewer shows than usual, but his calendar has included several well-known festivals, like Bonnaroo and Stagecoach.

Musically, he has not released an official single from one of his studio albums since 2023. Lately he's been teasing new music, however, which has fans on high alert.

