Luke Combs has one of the most dedicated fan bases in country music -- and even for them, the reaction to his unreleased new song has been noisy!

In recent days, the singer has been teasing a new song on social media called "My Kinda Saturday Night." Listening to the snippet, it sounds an uptempo party song about cutting loose with some longnecks and throwback country music, rounded out with a driving beat and some of Combs' signature barrel-chested vocals.

It's not the fans haven't gotten that kind of party anthem from the singer recently -- but in some ways, he's matured beyond early-career party hits like "When it Rains It Pours" and "Beer Never Broke My Heart."

In 2024, Combs released Fathers & Sons, an album that was much more focused on family life and personal growth than it was on recreating the radio hits he's written about drinking and partying. He'd been trending toward that subject matter on previous releases Growin' Up and Gettin' Old, too.

Combs also mostly took the year off touring in 2025, explaining that he wants to spend time with his two young sons, Beau and Tex. But in a life update from last month, he also said that he was hard at work on new music, and he thinks this chapter just might be "the best record I've ever made."

One listen to this teaser of "My Kinda Saturday Night," and it's easy to see why he feels that way. This song hearkens back to Combs' "Beer Never Broke My Heart" days, and in the comments section, some fans were already calling it the song of the summer.

"RELEASE RELEASE RELEASE," one fan chanted.

"With all due respect, I NEED your new album to drop yesterday," another said.

"We're needing more fast paced country like this!!" a third opined.

On TikTok, fans were also starting to use the audio from the teaser to sing along to the lyrics or predict that it'll be one of the hottest songs of summer 2025.

Though Combs isn't touring in 2025, he has said that he just finalized details for a big tour in 2026, and that he's "excited" to hit the road again next year.