Luke Combs Offers Life Update, But Fans Only Want to Talk About One Thing

Luke Combs thanked fans for being patient with him as he navigated a critical time in his life.

Then, he said he's getting back to work — immediately.

Additionally, Combs shares that there is an easter egg that points to new music in the social video shared with fans on Thursday night (May 15). Fans have two strong theories about what it could be.

Luke Combs' last single release from one of his studio albums was "Where the Wild Things Are" in 2023.

He wasn't present at the 2025 ACM Awards, where he was an Entertainer of the Year nominee.

Fathers & Sons is his most recent album, released in 2024.

"I know I've been kind of dark on social media for awhile," Combs says early in his video, explaining that he just hasn't posted much because he's been busy living the dad life. "That's just kind of what my life's been. Being a dad."

This week he's emerging from a "break" that still included an Australian tour, a performance at Stagecoach, a charity concert for victims of the North Carolina storms and more. The "Hurricane" hitmaker was in his truck outside a recording studio, preparing to work on a new album he says will be out "soon."

He also just finalized details on a big tour for 2026.

"I'm excited and I'm back," Combs says.

In posting the video, the 35-year-old said that he was also dropping an Easter egg for fans to discuss, and they sure did.

One or two people suggested his Pam Tillis T-shirt was a clue that he has a duet with the '90s hitmaker coming. That's most practical, but the majority of people just wanted to talk about the number of garage door openers on his visor.

"Homie be opening garage doors for dayssssssss," says @GrovesPK on X. "I see you king."

They weren't alone:

Luke combs garage door opener X.com/LukeCombs loading...

Fans went deep on this theory, with suggestions about a song about garages mixing with sheer confusion. After all, Combs talks about living in the same two-bedroom house he's had for years to the point that other artists have started razzing him about it.

This isn't the first mention of new music from Combs in 2025. On March 25 he announced he was in the planning stages and felt very good about how the songs were coming together.

"It's early on but I really do think it could wind up being the best record I've ever made," he shared at the time.

Combs and his wife Nicole have two sons, Tex (born in 2022) and Beau (2023). This summer they'll celebrate five years of marriage.

