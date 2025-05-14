Jason Aldean is a big real estate hobbyist — he seems to buy and sell property like it's his job — so when he stopped by Taste of Country Nights, we wanted to talk about it.

We asked the "Whiskey Drink" superstar if he ever wishes that he still lived in a smaller home for a more intimate family atmosphere, like his friend Luke Combs does.

Combs, his wife and their two growing boys were still living in their original two-bedroom house in Tennessee at last check.

But Aldean wouldn't downsize at this point in his career, he's sure of that.

"No! No, I do not," he responded.

"That does not impress anybody. You know what I mean?" he continued. "Good for you if you're doing that — uh, two bedroom house, not gonna get it for us."

Then, he addressed Combs directly:

"Trust me, Luke Combs, you're gonna move out of that house, having babies and all that," Aldean said. "Two bedroom house, get out of here!"

"You work hard, and I think it's cool to be able to give your family things that you never had or that they never had," the singer added, speaking of his own circumstances.

Aldean is 48 with a 20-plus-year career and adult children, while Combs is 35 and has very young boys, so they're at different points in their lives. Plus, their priorities are simply different.

"We live in a 2,000 square foot house," Combs explained in a podcast last month. "It's two bedrooms. Me and my wife have a room and the boys share a room. We're always close together."

As for why? Combs' wife, Nicole, has told fans before that they like it this way: "We're basic." They do have plans to build a bigger home on their property, but don't seem to be in a big hurry.

"I could have the newest, the nicest of anything, but I just don't, really," Combs told Taste of Country last fall. "I have a lot of nice things that I’m really thankful for, but I'll get the most use out of what I do have."

Should they want some real estate advice, they can always turn to Aldean.

