Luke Combs Loves the Simple Life

Luke Combs has five studio albums, 19 No. 1 songs and numerous awards lining his shelves, but at the end of the day, he's just a simple man.

"There’s not a lot of new underwear in my drawer," Combs admitted to Taste of Country before the 2024 CMA Awards.

Although he's had major career success — and the financial fruit that can come with that — that's never been a personal focus for him.

"I could have the newest, the nicest of anything, but I just don't, really," he says. "I have a lot of nice things that I’m really thankful for, but I'll get the most use out of what I do have."

Combs doesn't see the need in buying the newest, nicest things as they come out. He really puts "if it ain't broke, don’t fix it" into practice.

While he's isn’t a big splurger, he will tell you he likes high-end watches. "I’m not a huge car guy, that’s [watches] are my thing," Combs spills.

There's also something the singer will spend his money on that could surprise fans: He's a sucker for antiques!

"I rip up an antique store," Combs says with a smile. "I just bought this coat rack, like the old ones with the arms that come out. It’s from the 1800s or something."

Last year was a memorable one for Combs. Professionally, the singer scored multiple award show nominations in 2024, received RIAA Platinum certification for his Gettin' Old album, spent a lot of quality time with his family, and it didn't hurt that he also scored his biggest deer trophy to date.