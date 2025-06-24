Fans are speculating that a Florida Georgia Line reunion might be on the horizon after a surprise EP randomly dropped to streaming services last week.

Deep Cuts & Lost Tracks, Vol.1 is the name of the six-track EP from the defunct duo which hit Spotify, Apple Music and other popular streaming platforms on June 18.

It's important to note that none of the songs on the newly-released EP are new, or even re-recorded versions — they are either deep cuts or album bonus tracks that were originally released on different projects, re-formatted for a new release.

Fans, however, can't help but wish that the duo — made up of Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard — will decide to get back together and drop actual new music.

"If FGL gets back together, I'll reconcile with my ex-husband as well," one person jokes.

"Why does it say Vol 1, does that mean a Vol 2 is coming?" asks another.

While this surprise EP drop might be a dream come true for FGL fans, it's more likely this is just their former record label, Big Machine, repackaging content to generate some new funds from the now-disbanded duo, which they still own the rights to.

A reunion can't be completely ruled out, but it's unlikely.

In January 2021, the duo shared a video on social media announcing that they would be pursuing solo projects. They stopped short of explaining what brought them to that decision and instead left an opening for them to team back up down the line.

There have been rumors of a rift over the years, too, but the pair have continued speaking highly of one another in interviews. Last year, their Nashville venue FGL House officially closed its doors, a decision they say was joint. They reportedly still talk to one another.