Florida Georgia Line Part Ways with Longtime Managers

After a partnership of nine years, Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley have parted ways with their managers, Seth England and Kevin Zaruk.

The country music duo first signed to Big Loud Publishing back in 2011 and from there went on to sign to Big Loud's management company. There, the duo found success with their massive country-crossover single "Cruise," which has been certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America for selling 10 million copies.

"It has been an incredible journey with our Big Loud family and we are so thankful for the last nine years," said Hubbard and Kelley in a statement. "Together we’ve grown more than we could have ever imagined due to what we all bring to the table. As we continue to evolve, so do our needs and our team."

"Although bittersweet, we and Big Loud are excited to support and encourage each other as we enter the next chapter of our careers, and welcome a new family into our world with open arms. We will continue to dream big and push ourselves to be the best we can be in all facets of life. We are just getting started."

England and Zaruk, along with fellow Big Loud Partners Joey Moi and Craig Wiseman, also released a statement that said, "We can’t say enough how much love we have for both BK and T-Hubb. We have achieved more in nine years than any of us could have ever dreamed.

"We’re really proud of almost a decade full of record-breaking success with the two young kids we met in 2011," they continued. "Today we find a safe place to unwind our business relationship in order to preserve the lifelong friendships and memories we have made together. Good luck to BK and T-Hubb in their future endeavors. Big Loud Proud."

As of now, there isn't any word on who will manage Florida Georgia Line as they continue to move forward. There is also no word on if Florida Georgia Line have remained signed to Big Loud Publishing after ending their partnership with Big Loud Management.