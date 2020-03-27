Kane Brown has been teasing his collaboration with The Voice coach John Legend since the beginning of the year, and the song—titled "Last Time I Say Sorry"— is finally here, having dropped on Friday (Mar. 27).

The dramatic ballad, filled with soaring harmonies and swaths of piano, is very reminiscent of much of Legend's work and does not have any sort of country edge to it, but it does manage to show off the singers' prowess admirably.

Brown takes on an unexpectedly gymnastic task vocally in this particular composition; fans will appreciate just how simply pretty his voice is in this song, especially when matched up against Legend's legendary EGOT pipes. It also shows that he is more than able to hold his own vocally outside of the country, and also the more trendy pop, sphere.

The song was teased by Brown back in January, with a post offering up a sample. Brown noted that their collaboration was worthy of a string of fire-emojis, as well as the simple statement "We both love the song."

Brown is, of course, continuing to ride high even in a challenging year: His sophomore album, the No. 1 Billboard 200 Experiment, has also been officially certified platinum, and becomes the only country album released since November 2018 to achieve this RIAA award status.