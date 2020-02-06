Kenny Chesney has announced his next single, a "life-affirming" song titled "Here and Now." The country superstar will drop his new single on Feb. 21.

According to a press release, the song "weighs how we live against what we want."

"You and me, ain’t it good to be alive/ Ain’t no better place, ain’t no better time/ Than here and now," the chorus states.

"This song kind of blew my mind,” Chesney states, explaining that it reminds him of the feeling he gets on stage in front of his fans, collectively known as No Shoes Nation.

“But what really got me was the way the song puts everybody on notice," he adds. "It says everything about how we all put off living our lives because there’s so much other stuff to do. Only thing is, that’s exactly how you miss everything that matters! It’s not the big stuff that gets you laughing or breaks the bad momentum, it’s what’s right here if you’ll bother to dial in and really feel it.”

The song was born out of Chesney wanting to reconnect with some of his songwriter friends old-school, just drinking beer, telling stories and writing songs for the pure joy of it. That inspired Craig Wiseman, David Garcia and David Lee Murphy one night as they were returning to their house in Malibu.

“When I heard it, it was everything we’d been talking about,” Chesney shares. “The melody, the rhythm felt like what the song was made of. That line, ‘Everybody’s waiting, but they’re waiting on what? Better get to living, because all we’ve got is...here and now...’ That is the whole deal in two lines. Your life is now, get after it.”

Chesney has not yet announced an album project for 2020, but he's been hinting in recent days. The superstar revealed in January that he had been working on songs for a new project slowly over the course of 18 months, taking his time and working in whatever location he was in. Chesney has recorded songs in Malibu, Nashville, Key West, and even while on tour last year, and he says recording songs "in the moment" has helped him tap into a different vibe.

Chesney is slated to hit the road for his 2020 Chillaxification Tour, which kicks off April 18 with a show at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and runs through Aug. 29, when it wraps with a performance at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. The tour includes 22 stadium shows and 18 amphitheater dates. Michael Franti & Spearhead will serve as the lone opening act for all 18 amphitheater shows, and they'll join Florida Georgia Line and Old Dominion to support Chesney on the stadium dates.

