Jon Pardi’s Wife Drops Details On Her Pregnancy With Baby No. 2

Now that Jon Pardi and his wife Summer have let fans in on the news that they're expecting baby No. 2, the country couple are in full-swing baby mode -- and Summer gave fans a peek into her current pregnancy during an Instagram Stories Q&A session this weekend.

On Saturday (Jan. 27), the singer's wife answered a few fan questions about all things pregnancy and babies -- including the story of how she found out she was pregnant this time around. The news came as a surprise, she admitted, not because they weren't trying -- but rather because it took the couple a while to get pregnant the first time around, with their one-year-old daughter Presley.

"We had such a hard time getting pregnant with Presley (tried for 2 years and were told we had to do IVF, but then got pregnant naturally as soon as we said screw it all)," Summer wrote in one slide. "So in October we decided to start trying again in case it was another long process and surprise surprise."

The morning she found out about her pregnancy started out with a test that -- at least, at first -- appeared to be negative. "I woke up super early one AM and had to pee so figured I'd take a test cause we had been trying the few weeks prior. I watched the test -- it turned negative -- so I was bummed, threw it in the trash and went back to bed."

Fortunately, that wasn't the end of the story. A couple of hours later, Summer continues, a hunch made her fish the test out of the trash and check again. "It was very much positive," she says. "I think I had been so used to the [COVID-19] tests turning so quick that I forgot pregnancy tests require a few minutes to fully develop."

Elsewhere in the Q&A, Summer admits that she was surprised to find out that they were expecting another girl, especially because some of the symptoms she experienced differed so vastly from her first pregnancy. This time around, she says, she was "super nauseous weeks 5-10," a change that made her certain she was having a boy. "Had the nursery theme picked out and everything," she adds.

Earlier this month, the Pardis did a simple sex reveal by pulling away two slices from a pepperoni pizza to reveal pink slips of paper underneath. And though both Summer and her country singer husband were surprised to be adding another girl to the family, she says they're "super excited."

"Happy healthy baby is most important. Also we're good with 2 babies, I'll never say never but we don't have any plans for a 3rd," she continued.

There's one part of parenthood that the couple isn't currently seeing eye-to-eye on, however, and that's their baby-to-be's name. Summer says Pardi -- who chose Presley's name -- "hates" all her suggestions for baby no. 2 and "thinks he's choosing the name again, so we're currently not talking. Kidding, but really." She also shared a list of her current favorite options, including Aspen, Grace, Nelli, Skeye and more.

Pardi and summer have been married since 2020, and Presley was born in February 2023. When they first announced that pregnancy, they also shared that they'd been trying for a baby ever since their wedding, and had consulted with some doctors before taking a break from trying to conceive -- at which point, they quickly became pregnant.