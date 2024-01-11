Jon Pardi and his wife Summer are expecting their second child this year. Just a few days after sharing the news of their pregnancy, the couple revealed that baby No. 2 will be a girl.

Summer opted to share the news in a video posted to social media. In it, the soon-to-be mom is seen at a sonogram appointment with their 11-month-old daughter Presley sitting on her tummy. The next clip shows the family of three digging into a pepperoni pizza. As the couple pull away their slices, they reveal two pink slips of paper underneath, indicating their next child is indeed a girl.

"Jon said he knew it, I was definitely surprised," Summer writes in the caption.

The Pardis first shared news of their second bundle of joy on Sunday (Jan. 7). The video posted to social media shows the family of three walking through the construction site of their future home, which is scheduled to be finished in 2025. The big reveal comes in a clip of Presley holding a ream of sonogram photos.

"Good thing we have that extra guest room," Summer shares in the caption. "We can't wait to fill this home with all of the love from our little family of four."

Pardi and his wife tied the knot on Nov. 21, 2020, and welcomed their first child on Feb. 18, 2023. After becoming pregnant, Summer explained to People that they had been trying for a baby since the wedding.

"After years of no luck and meeting with doctors who just didn't feel like the right fit, we decided to take a break, leave it in God's hands and just enjoy each other and this crazy, fun life we live together ... and then surprise, we're pregnant," she said at the time.

Now the Pardis are about to become members of the "two under two" club. They have not announced a due date for their second child.