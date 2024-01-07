Jon Pardi + Wife Summer Are Expecting Baby No. 2

Jon Pardi and his wife Summer are parents-to-be....again! The singer and his wife announced that she's pregnant with her second child on social media on Sunday (Jan. 7.)

The couple's pregnancy announcement prominently featured their almost one-year-old daughter Presley, as well as the building site of their new house. In the video post, the family of three walk through the construction site, with little Presley adorably toddling along between her parents. Another shot shows Pardi carrying his young daughter through the home.

Presley is also the one to deliver the big news: A closeup shot shows her holding (and chewing on) a strip of sonogram images.

"Good thing we have that extra guest room," Summer writes in the caption of her post. "We can't wait to fill those home with all the love from our little family of four."

The couple didn't share any further details about their baby-to-be. There's no word yet on the baby's official due date or sex. In the video, Presley is holding a pair of pink stuffed animals as she holds up the sonogram, though it's not clear if this is intended as a hint that baby No. 2 is another girl, or if those are simply Presley's favorite stuffed animals.

Pardi and Summer got married in in 2020, and Presley was born in February 2023. When they first announced that Summer was pregnant with Presley, they revealed that they'd been trying for a baby ever since their wedding, and had consulted with some doctors before taking a break from trying to conceive -- at which point, they quickly became pregnant.

As they work on the construction of their new house, the Pardis have also been sharing that journey with fans through frequent social media updates. According to the most recent set of photos -- which appear to have been taken the same day that their pregnancy reveal video was shot -- they're aiming to move into the house in 2025.

