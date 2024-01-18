Jon Pardi and his family ditched the blizzard in Nashville this week, heading to Mexico in search of warmer weather and to participate in Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa Festival.

With the Mexican sun beating down, Pardi’s wife, Summer, embraced a sun's out, bump's out motto: Sporting an electric green bikini, she gave her Instagram followers a first look at her bare baby belly.

The Pardis shared their happy news with fans earlier this month, revealing that baby No. 2 — a second girl and little sister to their 11-month-old, Presley — is on the way.

Summer seems to be early in her pregnancy, so her baby bump is more of a baby peep — but there's still no hiding that she's with child. She's glowing!

The couple's first baby girl helped them drop the news that a new Pardi is on the way. In a video posted to social media, the family walks through the bones of a new home they're building.

At the end, Presley is shown gnawing on a sonogram of baby No. 2.

"Good thing we have that extra guest room," Summer says. "We can’t wait to fill this home with all of the love from our little family of four."

Mr. Pardi will be further outnumbered when baby girl arrives later this year, but he was expecting it, according to his wife.

“Jon said he knew it, I was definitely surprised,” Summer states in a video she posted of the gender reveal.

In her bump post, many fans were quick to say how impressed they are with Summer’s toned physique. The future mom of two has been transparent in her journey postpartum since birthing Presley — she puts in work in the gym and shows the high and lows of what it takes to be dedicated, regardless of motivation.

Baby Pardi's due date has not been shared.