Luke Bryan Reveals Headliners for 2024 Crash My Playa

Luke Bryan is headed back to the beach for another round of his annual shoreline festival, Crash My Playa. The 9th annual event is set for Jan. 17-20, 2024, and he's already announced some the lineup.

The "Country On" singer will headline two nights next year, with Jelly Roll and Jon Pardi filling that slot each of the other two nights. Bailey Zimmerman and Dustin Lynch will also be a part of the 2024 lineup, with Lynch reprising his popular all-day pool party.

More artists are expected to be announced in the coming months.

“The lineup this year has me fired up,” Bryan says in a press release. "Everyone knows I love to have a good time and I know these artists feel the same. There is nothing I love more than seeing all my friends in front of the stage as well as on the stage having the time of their lives and that is what Crash My Playa brings."

The star-studded event will once again take place at Moon Palace in Cancun, Mexico. Fans can purchase ticket packages beginning June 29.

Bryan shows no signs of slowing down, despite mentioning taking things down a notch last year. His Country On Tour will keep him busy through Oct. 28, peppered with his Farm Tour dates in September.

The "But I Got a Beer in My Hand" star will also host the CMA Awards again this year, with his buddy Peyton Manning as co-host. That show airs live from Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 8, via ABC.

One thing that remains up in the air is Bryan's commitment to another season of American Idol. The competition will return for another season in 2024, but none of the judges have been confirmed yet.

Bryan has made no indication either way on his decision, but he did say he'll know when it's time to retire from that gig.