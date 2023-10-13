Chris Stapleton Brings Out the Soul in Romantic Ballad, ‘It Takes a Woman’ [Listen]
Chris Stapleton blends country, soul and blues in his latest release, “It Takes a Woman.”
Stapleton penned the song with Jerry Salley and Ronnie Bowman, and the romantic ode finds Stapleton professing his unwavering love and gratitude for his wife Morgane.
“Whenever I'm broken / Honey, you heal me / When I'm in the dark / You are the light / When I get lost / You know right where to find me / When I have my doubts / You make me believe,” Stapleton emotes in the opening verse over brushed drums and gentle bass lines.
Morgane then arrives in the chorus with her signature spellbinding harmonies.
“It takes a woman / It takes a woman / A woman who sees / The best part of me / Through all that I am / It takes a woman / Oh, it takes a woman / To be all I can / To feel like a man / It takes a woman,” the couple soar in the heartfelt chorus.
Sonically, the pared-down approach Stapleton and co-producers Dave Cobb and Morgane opted for creates a spotlight for his raw, blues-tinged and soulful tenor to truly shine. The result is a tender love song that’ll hit home with anyone who feels a great deal of appreciation for their significant other.
“It Takes a Woman” appears on Stapleton’s forthcoming new album, Higher. Arriving Nov. 10, the 14-track collection is produced by Stapleton, Cobb and Morgane, and features its rock-tinged lead single, “White Horse,” as well as the previously released “Think I’m in Love With You.”
Most recently, Stapleton had to reschedule three of his upcoming shows due to a doctor's ordered vocal rest as he recovers from bronchitis and laryngitis.
25 Chris Stapleton Songs Sure to Bring You to Your Knees
Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes
PHOTOS: See Inside Chris Stapleton's New Country Music Hall of Fame Exhibit
Gallery Credit: Lorie Liebig