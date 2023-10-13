Chris Stapleton blends country, soul and blues in his latest release, “It Takes a Woman.”

Stapleton penned the song with Jerry Salley and Ronnie Bowman, and the romantic ode finds Stapleton professing his unwavering love and gratitude for his wife Morgane.

“Whenever I'm broken / Honey, you heal me / When I'm in the dark / You are the light / When I get lost / You know right where to find me / When I have my doubts / You make me believe,” Stapleton emotes in the opening verse over brushed drums and gentle bass lines.

Morgane then arrives in the chorus with her signature spellbinding harmonies.

“It takes a woman / It takes a woman / A woman who sees / The best part of me / Through all that I am / It takes a woman / Oh, it takes a woman / To be all I can / To feel like a man / It takes a woman,” the couple soar in the heartfelt chorus.

Sonically, the pared-down approach Stapleton and co-producers Dave Cobb and Morgane opted for creates a spotlight for his raw, blues-tinged and soulful tenor to truly shine. The result is a tender love song that’ll hit home with anyone who feels a great deal of appreciation for their significant other.

“It Takes a Woman” appears on Stapleton’s forthcoming new album, Higher. Arriving Nov. 10, the 14-track collection is produced by Stapleton, Cobb and Morgane, and features its rock-tinged lead single, “White Horse,” as well as the previously released “Think I’m in Love With You.”

Most recently, Stapleton had to reschedule three of his upcoming shows due to a doctor's ordered vocal rest as he recovers from bronchitis and laryngitis.

25 Chris Stapleton Songs Sure to Bring You to Your Knees Chris Stapleton has only released four albums, but paring down a list of his 25 best songs is very difficult. These hits and album cuts are sure to make you feel some kind of way. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes