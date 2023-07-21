Chris Stapleton has a new album coming in 2023! The award-winning singer-songwriter has announced the upcoming release of a new studio album titled Higher, which is slated to drop on Nov. 10, 2023, via Mercury Nashville.

Stapleton and Dan Wilson teamed to co-write a new song, "White Horse," which Stapleton released on Friday (July 21) ahead of the album.

Stapleton co-produced the 14 new tracks with his wife, Morgane Stapleton, and his longtime producer, Dave Cobb, working once again at Nashville's historic RCA Studio A.

Stapleton provides vocals, acoustic guitar, electric guitar and slide electric guitar for the tracks. The album also features Morgane Stapleton on background vocals, synthesizer and tambourine, while Cobb also plays guitar. Stapleton rounds out his band with J.T. Cure on bass, Paul Franklin playing pedal steel and Derek Mixon on drums, with Lee Pardini providing organ and piano.

The 8x Grammy, 15x CMA and 15x ACM Award-winner is currently on the road for his All-American Road Show Tour, and he's set to join George Strait for several stadium shows in 2023, including two upcoming dates at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium.

Higher is currently available for pre-order and pre-save across a wide variety of music providers. See a complete track listing below:

Chris Stapleton, Higher Track Listing:

1. "What Am I Gonna Do"

2. "South Dakota"

3. "Trust"

4. "It Takes a Woman"

5. "The Fire"

6. "Think I’m In Love With You"

7. "Loving You on My Mind"

8. "White Horse"

9. "Higher"

10. "The Bottom"

11. "The Day I Die"

12. "Crosswind"

13. "Weight of Your World"

14. "Mountains of My Mind"

