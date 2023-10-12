Chris Stapleton doesn't have the voice to sing this weekend, so he's moved a trio of shows back a month. Doctors have ordered him to rest and recover for at least a week.

The "White Horse" singer tells fans he has bronchitis and laryngitis and will be taking the weekend off. Concerts scheduled for Oct. 12-14 are affected, with makeup dates as follows:

Oct. 12 in Corpus Christi, Texas moved to Nov. 18

Oct. 13 in Houston moved to Nov. 17

Oct. 14 in Lafayette, La. moved to Nov. 16

Stapleton's next scheduled shows are next weekend (Oct. 19-21) in San Antonio and Austin, Texas. A post on X says that all tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates, but if you can't make it, contact your point of purchase.

"I'm grateful for your patience and understanding, and hope to see you all in November," Stapleton writes.

Stapleton's year has been filled with dates on the All-American Road Show Tour, but he's also sprinkled in several stadium shows with George Strait. The Nov. 18 show in Corpus Christi will now be his final show of 2023, coming after his expected performance at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in early November.

Additionally, look for Stapleton at the 2023 CMA Awards on Nov. 8. He's nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and Musical Event of the Year. Performers for the CMA Awards have not yet been announced.