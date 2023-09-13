Is George Strait Recording New Music With Chris Stapleton?

George Strait and Chris Stapleton have extended their stadium tour into 2024, but they may have something else for fans to enjoy. The country legend is reportedly working on a new album, and photos show him and Stapleton in studio together.

George Strait's last studio album was Honky Tonk Time Machine, released in 2019.

While on tour, Stapleton has returned to the stage to join Strait nightly.

On Tuesday (Sept. 12), the pair dropped nine new stadium dates for 2024. Little Big Town will return to open all nine.

Nashville studio veteran Brent Mason shared photos from the Castle Studio in Franklin, Tenn., last week, saying he's a part of the new Strait album. The guitarist indicates that the group reportedly recorded in late August and early September. Pictures find Stapleton behind the sound board and behind Strait in a group shot.

Strait features very few artists on studio albums. Since 2011 he's done just one feature; a Willie Nelson song, "Sing One With Willie," closed his most recent album.

Prior to their 2023 tour dates together, both men spoke in general terms about performing together, but never hinted at formalizing something for the record. Mason's post doesn't confirm Stapleton will be on the record or that the ACM Entertainer of the Year was there for any reason other than to watch.

Tuesday's tour news adds nine more reasons why they should cut a song together, however.