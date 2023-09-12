Write this down: George Strait is returning to stadiums in 2024, and he's bringing some familiar faces along for the ride.

The King of Country announced his next batch of shows on Tuesday morning (Sept. 12). The 2024 shows will begin early in May, with Strait hitting stadiums across the country throughout that summer. He's got one final date booked in Las Vegas in December, too.

Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town — two acts who toured with Strait in 2023 — will be on hand to open the shows.

Tickets for all dates, except for one show in Jacksonville, Fla., go on sale beginning Sept. 22. The Jacksonville date will go on sale on Oct. 20. Ticketing information and presale access details are available via Strait's touring website.

The same trio of artists have played at sold-out headlining dates across the country this summer, including a hit-packed show in Nashville that also offered an array of covers and tribute performances.

George Strait, 2024 Stadium Dates:

May 4 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Lucas Oil Stadium

May 11 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Everbank Stadium

May 25 — Ames, Iowa @ Jack Trice Stadium

June 1 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Bank of America Stadium

June 8 — East Rutherford, N.J. @ Metlife Stadium

June 29 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Rice-Eccles Stadium

July 13 — Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field

July 20 — Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

Dec. 7 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant Stadium