Chris Stapleton Will Play Rock &#038; Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony When Willie Nelson Is Inducted

Chris Stapleton Will Play Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony When Willie Nelson Is Inducted

Kevin Winter/Jason Davis, Getty Images

Chris Stapleton is set to rock the stage at this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Nov. 3. Fans will have a rare chance to see the performance, too — the star-studded event will stream live on Disney+ from the Barclays Center in New York City.

Other artists scheduled to entertain the audience are Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews, H.E.R., St. Vincent and New Edition.

Willie Nelson is part of this year's induction class, so he'll be highlighted as part of the night's festivities. Nelson is to be enshrined in the Rock Hall alongside Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Chaka Khan, Kate Bush and Don Cornelius, the creator of Soul Train. The late George Michael will be inducted posthumously.

“The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony has been the home to some of the most memorable moments in music history and celebrates the immeasurable impact these artists have had on the industry and culture,” Rob Mills, an executive vice president for Walt Disney Television, says in a statement. “We are so excited to offer audiences a front-row seat.”

Stapleton's song choice has yet to be revealed, but it's possible he could cover one of Nelson's many hits. The "Starting Over" singer could also select one of his own rock-leaning tracks — his latest single "White Horse" captures the essence of both rock and Americana.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be livestreamed on Friday, Nov. 3 on Disney+. ABC will take highlights from the event and package them together in a television special, which will air on Jan. 1, 2024.

15 Country Artists Who Deserve to Be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

With Dolly Parton's 2022 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame — and, even more recently, Willie Nelson's nomination for the 2023 class — it's clearer than ever that country artists have a place in the Cleveland-based institution's hallowed halls. But the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has always shown love to country performers, to a certain extent: Johnny Cash, Chet Akins, Brenda Lee, the Everly Brothers and Hank Williams are all past inductees.

Based on the criteria the Hall has set forth, that nominees should be acts who have had "a profound impact on youth culture," there are still many more country artists who deserve their spot in the Hall. Flip through the gallery below to see Taste of Country's top picks for who the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame should induct next.
Filed Under: Chris Stapleton, Willie Nelson
Categories: Country Music News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Taste of Country