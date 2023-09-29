Chris Stapleton is set to rock the stage at this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Nov. 3. Fans will have a rare chance to see the performance, too — the star-studded event will stream live on Disney+ from the Barclays Center in New York City.

Other artists scheduled to entertain the audience are Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews, H.E.R., St. Vincent and New Edition.

Willie Nelson is part of this year's induction class, so he'll be highlighted as part of the night's festivities. Nelson is to be enshrined in the Rock Hall alongside Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Chaka Khan, Kate Bush and Don Cornelius, the creator of Soul Train. The late George Michael will be inducted posthumously.

“The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony has been the home to some of the most memorable moments in music history and celebrates the immeasurable impact these artists have had on the industry and culture,” Rob Mills, an executive vice president for Walt Disney Television, says in a statement. “We are so excited to offer audiences a front-row seat.”

Stapleton's song choice has yet to be revealed, but it's possible he could cover one of Nelson's many hits. The "Starting Over" singer could also select one of his own rock-leaning tracks — his latest single "White Horse" captures the essence of both rock and Americana.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be livestreamed on Friday, Nov. 3 on Disney+. ABC will take highlights from the event and package them together in a television special, which will air on Jan. 1, 2024.