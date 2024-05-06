The New George Strait, Chris Stapleton Duet Is Here [Watch]

George Strait introduced a long-rumored duet with Chris Stapleton during his concert in Indianapolis on Saturday night (May 4).

The Hall of Fame country singer has recorded a new song called "Honky Tonk Hall of Fame" with Stapleton. It's set to be featured on Strait's next album.

  • Strait played three new songs during his 2024 tour kickoff.
  • Strait's new album is called Cowboys and Dreamers, release date TBA.
  • This will be his first album in five years.

Not much is known about the origin of "Honky Tonk Hall of Fame," but the lyrics describe an uptempo heartbreak song.

"If I go down in history / I'll owe it to this misery / From all the lies you told me / This poor old heart you broke," Strait sings to open before Stapleton comes in with:

"People, they might walk on by / And never even recognize / That I'm a legend in disguise / Not just your average Joe."

The chorus doubles down on the idea that the narrator may have shortcomings, but his prowess on a bar stool is second to none.

Throughout the song, Strait and Stapleton trade lyrics. A fan-recorded video on YouTube is difficult to translate, but the spirt of the two legend's message is clear.

Strait is very choosy about who he sings with. This new song will mark just his fourth across his last five albums, the others being Willie Nelson, Faith Hill and his grandson, Harvey.

The other two songs Strait tucked into his 32-song set list were "MIA" (or "Going MIA") and "Three Drinks Behind."

Billboard shares that more than 51,000 people watched Strait perform last weekend.

