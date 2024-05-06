Everything That Happened at George Strait’s 2024 Tour Kick Off [Video + Setlist]

George Strait returned to the stage with new music and a little heartbreak on Saturday (May 4).

The legend's show in Indianapolis, Ind., was his first since three men important to his live show died this spring.

Strait has just 10 stadium shows on his 2024 tour calendar. Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town will open.

The set list (see below) for this first show resembles the one he used to end 2023.

Strait's last studio album was Honky Tonk Time Machine, released in 2019.

Related: 16 Country Stars Who Haven't Released Music In Over Five Years

attachment-George Strait Stapleton Andy Barron loading...

George Strait, New Music In 2024:

The Texan didn't just announce new music for 2024. He played three new songs from his upcoming Cowboys and Dreamers album (release date TBA).

One of those songs is a bit more exciting than the others, if only because it appears to include Stapleton. As Taste of Country suspected last fall, the two are coming together for a song.

After the younger icon joined Strait to sing "Pancho & Lefty," he remained on stage to sing "Honky Tonk Hall of Fame."

Stapleton also sang a song he wrote for Strait's 2013 Love Is Everything album, "You Don't Know What You're Missing." The other two new songs Strait sang were called "Three Drinks Behind" and "MIA" or "Going MIA," a tip-of-the-hat to the play on words Keith Whitley used for "Miami, My Amy."

What Happened to George Strait?

While the singer appeared in top form, his heart was hurting as three of his longtime companions have died in the last six weeks. Manager Erv Woolsey, road manager Tom Foote and fiddle player Gene Elders all passed.

Before his encore, Strait recognized their relationships, saying, "The last couple of months have been a tough time ... music makes it all better."

A separate tribute was to US Army Private Isaac Boshi, who was the recipient of the 113th home from the singer's Homes 4 Wounded Heroes program.

Michele Wedel Michele Wedel loading...

George Strait, 2024 Set List (May 4, per SetList.fm):

1. "Deep in the Heart of Texas" (Opening Instrumental)

2. "Stars on the Water"

3. "I Got a Car"

4. "The Fireman"

5. "Run"

6. "I Can Still Make Cheyenne"

7. "Check Yes or No"

8. "Waymore's Blues"

9. "How 'Bout Them Cowgirls"

10. "Three Drinks Behind" (New Song)

11. "Here for a Good Time"

12. "She'll Leave You With a Smile"

13. "The Chair"

14. "The Weight of the Badge"

15. "Pancho & Lefty" (With Chris Stapleton)

16. "Honky Tonk Hall of Fame" (New Song, With Chris Stapleton)

17. "You Don't Know What You're Missing" (With Chris Stapleton)

18. "Are the Good Times Really Over"

19. "Ocean Front Property"

20. "I'll Always Remember You"

21. "I Saw God Today"

22. "Every Little Honky Tonk Bar"

23. "MIA" or "Going MIA" (New Song)

24. "Amarillo by Morning"

25. "Troubadour"

26. "Unwound"

Encore:

27. "Codigo"

28. "Take Me to Texas"

29. "Give It Away"

30. "All My Ex's Live in Texas"

31. "Folsom Prison Blues"

32. "The Cowboy Rides Away"