We Now Know the ‘Exciting’ Reason Parker McCollum Canceled a Show

Parker McCollum's previously canceled Texas tour stop has turned into a massive one-night-only show with George Strait.

After months of speculation, the Gold Chain Cowboy has revealed that he and the King will be doing a live show in the home of the Texas A&M University football team in June.

"When the King calls, there’s nothing you can do but pick up," he shared on social media along with a poster for the show.

The image shows a sepia-filtered image of Strait popping out of an outline of the state of Texas, set against a red background.

"George Strait: The King at Kyle Field" will take place on Saturday, June 15, at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. McCollum and Catie Offerman will open the in-the-round style show. The poster also notes this is Strait's only stop in Texas this year.

What Show Did Parker McCollum Cancel?

On Jan. 5, McCollum informed fans that he would be canceling his show in College Station scheduled for Aug. 30. He refunded all of the tickets, but did not reveal the reason why. He only mentioned "unforeseen circumstances."

"That being said, we have some exciting news that we'll be announcing in the near future so be on the lookout," he teased in the caption.

Fast forward to this week, and McCollum shared a cryptic video of himself singing Strait's "Troubadour." He addressed College Station directly in the caption, saying, "I told y'all it would all make sense."

Where Else Is George Strait Performing in 2024?

In 2023, Strait announced he would be extending his string of stadium shows with Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town in 2024. Nine new dates were revealed, spanning from May 4 through Dec 7.

George Strait, 2024 Stadium Dates:

May 4 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Lucas Oil Stadium

May 11 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Everbank Stadium

May 25 — Ames, Iowa @ Jack Trice Stadium

June 1 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Bank of America Stadium

June 8 — East Rutherford, N.J. @ Metlife Stadium

June 29 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Rice-Eccles Stadium

July 13 — Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field

July 20 — Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

Dec. 7 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant Stadium